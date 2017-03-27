Tanzanian Royalty Unaffected by Tanzanian Government ban on Export Shipments of Gold Concentrate
Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation is pleased to announce that the reported Tanzania Gold Export Ban does not apply to the Company. The export ban applies to companies which ship concentrate out of the United Republic of Tanzania.
