Tanzanian Royalty Resources Update on Buckreef Development Project
Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation announces that Mr. Jeffrey Duval, acting CEO, is pleased to report that the preparatory work for future mining has commenced. Management decided to proceed with the clearing process in preparation for pre stripping and grade control drilling to follow.
