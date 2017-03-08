Tanzania: Zanzibar Spared Blackout De...

Tanzania: Zanzibar Spared Blackout Despite Magufuli Order

Tanzania has given Zanzibar up to the end of the month to settle Tsh121 billion in power bills that have accumulated over the years or be plunged into darkness. President John Magufuli ordered last week that the semi-autonomous archipelago be unplugged from the national grid run by Tanesco over the debt.

Chicago, IL

