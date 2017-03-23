Tanzania: World Bank's Big Cash Boost

Tanzania: World Bank's Big Cash Boost

Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: AllAfrica.com

PRESIDENT John Magufuli and World Bank President Jim Yong Kim witness the exchange of Dar Urban Transport Project documents after being signed by Finance and Planning Minister, Dr Philip Mpango and Ms Bella Bird, the World Bank's Country Director for Tanzania, Burundi, Malawi and Somalia, during the ceremony to lay the foundation stone for intersection of Morogoro, Mandela and Sam Nujoma roads in Dar es Salaam yesterday. NEW projects in social amenities and infrastructure received a financial boost yesterday following signing of three agreements for loans totalling $780 million between the government of Tanzania and the World Bank Group.

