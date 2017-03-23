Tanzania: Women, Youth Told to Own Land As Collateral
WOMEN and youths have been encouraged to own land that they may use as collateral when applying for business loans from financial institutions such as banks in the country. The call was made by a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Administration and Local Government Affairs, Ms Halima Mohamed, Unguja Special Seat MP when the committee visited the Property and Business Formalisation Programme popularly known by its Kiswahili acronym as MKURABITA.
