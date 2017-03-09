Tanzania to exterminate quelea birds to save rice
Tanzania plans to conduct an aerial bird control operation at Ndung'u Irrigation Scheme in the country's northern district of Same in an effort to wipe out quelea birds in the area. Rosemary Sitaki, Same District Commissioner, said that the aircraft has been leased from the Desert Locust Control Organization for East Africa .
