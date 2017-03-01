Tanzania: Scientists Out to Curb Afla...

Tanzania: Scientists Out to Curb Aflatoxin Spread

Aflatoxin, a major food poisoning fungal infestation that claims hundreds of Tanzanian lives may soon cease to be a major threat following new breakthroughs as the country's scientists finalize on-farm tests aimed at controlling its spread. The toxic compounds produced by the green mold fungus, which can cause liver damage and cancer, occasions losses of up to 550bn/- annually, and kills at least 3,000 people within that period.

