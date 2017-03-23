Tanzania: Sand Containers Retained At...

Tanzania: Sand Containers Retained At Dar Port

TWENTY containers of mineral sand from the Lake Zonebased mines remain stranded at the Dar es Salaam Port, pending thorough investigations. President John Magufuli yesterday made an impromptu visit to the port where he witnessed the containers before directing the Inspector General of Police to hasten investigations on the containers to establish the contents inside.

