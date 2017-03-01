Tanzania: Ruling Party Warns Social Media Users Against Online Insults
Chama Cha Mapinduzi Deputy Secretary General responsible for Zanzibar Vuai Ali Vuai has issued a warning, asking social media users to avoid defaming people using mobile phones and internet, saying the party has embarked on investigations to book the culprits. Mr Vuai said here that some party members take to social media to criticise leaders and their party colleagues, using mocking phrases that insult and degrade.
