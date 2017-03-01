Tanzania: Ruling Party Warns Social M...

Tanzania: Ruling Party Warns Social Media Users Against Online Insults

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Chama Cha Mapinduzi Deputy Secretary General responsible for Zanzibar Vuai Ali Vuai has issued a warning, asking social media users to avoid defaming people using mobile phones and internet, saying the party has embarked on investigations to book the culprits. Mr Vuai said here that some party members take to social media to criticise leaders and their party colleagues, using mocking phrases that insult and degrade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,643 • Total comments across all topics: 279,235,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC