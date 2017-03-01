Tanzania: Proposed Bagamoyo-Mombasa H...

Tanzania: Proposed Bagamoyo-Mombasa Highway for Construction Soon

1 hr ago

STUDY for the proposed multinational highway which will link the East African Coastline treading Kenya and Tanzania from Mombasa to Bagamoyo, has been completed. East African Community is finalising plans for the transnational highway, which measures 450 kilometre-long, and expected to cost 600 million US dollars .

Chicago, IL

