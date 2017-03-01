Tanzania: Probe Ordered Into Conspira...

Tanzania: Probe Ordered Into Conspiracies and Cartels that Deny Govt Tanzanite Revenue

Dar es Salaam - Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has pointed out that there are conspiracies and cartels that deny the government revenue in the tanzanite auctions. The international auctions were established in August last year in a bid to curb smuggling of minerals out of the country as it denies the government billions in taxes annually.

Chicago, IL

