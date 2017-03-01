Tanzania poacher gets 12 years in pri...

Tanzania poacher gets 12 years in prison; was in documentary

Friday Mar 3

A court in Tanzania on Friday sentenced a notorious poacher nicknamed "The Devil Has No Mercy" to 12 years in prison. Boniface Methew Malyango was the subject of a documentary last year, "The Ivory Game," produced by actor Leonardo DiCaprio and others.

