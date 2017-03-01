Tanzania: Magufuli Warns Tough Measures Against Criminals

Criminals disrupting peace and tranquility in Coast's Mkuranga district came under strong condemnation here yesterday, with President John Magufuli threatening stern measures against all wrong doers. Dr Magufuli expressed pains over the criminal acts, which disrupt the country's peace and scaring away existing and potential investors in the district, vowing that the government will use all its security machineries to ensure the perpetrators are booked and brought to justice.

