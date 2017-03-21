Tanzania: Kuwait Govt Grants Loan for Road Project
THE Kuwait government through Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development has released a loan of 109bn/- to finance Nyahua- Chanya road project, which will boost economic development through the central corridor. Speaking to reporters shortly after the signing ceremony in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Philip Mpango, expressed gratitude to the Kuwait government, and said the road is important because it links Tanzania and other countries.
