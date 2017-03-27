Tanzania: Japan Offers Millions For E...

Tanzania: Japan Offers Millions For Education, Health Projects

JAPANESE Ambassador, Mr Masaharu Yoshida in souvenir photo with representatives of recipients of over 860m/- after inking the assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects; From left are Saada Mwaruka, Mafinga Town Council Director; Mariam Chellangwa, Deputy Principal, Yombo Vocational Training Centre for People with Disabilities in Dar es Salaam; Nassib Mmbagga, Temeke Municipal Director; and Mwantum Dau, Bukoba District Executive Director; in Dar es Salaam yesterday. JAPAN through its scheme of Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects has dished out 408,446 US dollar to carry out four projects to improve education and health services in three municipalities.

