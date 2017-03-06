Tanzania: International Ships Decry D...

Tanzania: International Ships Decry Delayed Ratification of Maritime Laws

Tanzania's delayed ratification of the International Maritime Organisation laws has affected shipping business of international vessels flying the country's flag. Director General of Zanzibar Maritime Authority Abdalla Hussein Kombo told the 'Daily News' here yesterday that Tanzania has not ratified several international sea transport legislations as per IMO guidelines.

Chicago, IL

