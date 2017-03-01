Tanzania: Hustle and Bustle As Govt O...

Tanzania: Hustle and Bustle As Govt Officials Move to Dodoma

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AllAfrica.com

Since 16 ministries have partially relocated from Dar es Salaam to the capital city of Dodoma, things have started changing. For years, with an estimated 457,825 population, Dodoma Municipal Council was a place for limited socioeconomic activities except during the National Assembly business and few diplomatic gatherings, when one could find the semi-arid township active.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,483 • Total comments across all topics: 279,254,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC