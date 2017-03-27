Tanzania: Govt Unveils National Budget

THE government yesterday unveiled its 31.7tri/- National Development Plan and Budget Ceiling for the 2017/2018 fiscal year, an increase of 2.2tri/- over the current 29.5tri/- financial plan. Finance and Planning Minister, Dr Philip Mpango tabled the budget projections before Parliament in line with the National Development Plan for 2017/2018.

