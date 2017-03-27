Tanzania: Govt Unveils National Budget

Tanzania: Govt Unveils National Budget

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

THE government yesterday unveiled its 31.7tri/- National Development Plan and Budget Ceiling for the 2017/2018 fiscal year, an increase of 2.2tri/- over the current 29.5tri/- financial plan. Finance and Planning Minister, Dr Philip Mpango tabled the budget projections before Parliament in line with the National Development Plan for 2017/2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,238 • Total comments across all topics: 279,910,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC