Tanzania: Govt Touts Regional Rain Water Harvesting
THE government has directed regional authorities countrywide to initiate a special campaign that will sensitise the community to harvest rain water and address shortages of the precious liquid. The directive was issued here yesterday by the Minister for Water and Irrigation, Eng Gerson Lwenge, when he met members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Agriculture, livestock Development and Water during their visit to Nyamazugo Water Project, to be wound up end of this month.
