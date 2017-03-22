Tanzania: Firm Management Grilled Over Stalled Multibillion Teaching Tower Project

DAR ES SALAAM Institute of Technology management had hard time yesterday explaining the delays in construction of a teaching facility to the Parliamentary Committee on Community Development. Presenting the institute's report to the committee, DIT Principal, Preksedis Ndomba, said construction of the DIT Teaching Tower Complex started in August 2008 and has not been completed due to the government delays in fund disbursement.

