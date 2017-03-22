Tanzania: Firm Management Grilled Ove...

Tanzania: Firm Management Grilled Over Stalled Multibillion Teaching Tower Project

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

DAR ES SALAAM Institute of Technology management had hard time yesterday explaining the delays in construction of a teaching facility to the Parliamentary Committee on Community Development. Presenting the institute's report to the committee, DIT Principal, Preksedis Ndomba, said construction of the DIT Teaching Tower Complex started in August 2008 and has not been completed due to the government delays in fund disbursement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,107 • Total comments across all topics: 279,758,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC