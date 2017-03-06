Tanzania: Cut Power to Zanzibar, Magu...

Tanzania: Cut Power to Zanzibar, Magufuli Says

1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Dar es Salaam - President John Magufuli yesterday directed Tanzania Electric Supply Company to disconnect power to all defaulters owing huge sums, including the Zanzibar government. Speaking before laying the foundation stone for a new Tanesco substation in Mtwara, President Magufuli said all public institutions should clear their debts or be disconnected.

Chicago, IL

