Tanzania: China Hails Magufuli, Signs Three Agreements

PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday witnessed the signing of three agreements between governments of Tanzania and China to support expansion of police training institute in Kilimanjaro and construction of a building for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Co-operation. Through the agreements, Tanzania has secured 300,000 US dollars for the ministry building and 20,000 US dollars for the anti-narcotics campaign, according to a statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications yesterday.

