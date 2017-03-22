Tanzania: China Hails Magufuli, Signs Three Agreements
PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday witnessed the signing of three agreements between governments of Tanzania and China to support expansion of police training institute in Kilimanjaro and construction of a building for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Co-operation. Through the agreements, Tanzania has secured 300,000 US dollars for the ministry building and 20,000 US dollars for the anti-narcotics campaign, according to a statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC