Tanzania: Carrier Starts Dar-Dodoma D...

Tanzania: Carrier Starts Dar-Dodoma Daily Flights

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Dar es Salaam - Flightlink will start daily scheduled flights between Dar es Salaam and Dodoma on April 1 as the general aviation firm seeks to capitalise on the government's decision to relocate its capital city. The company's managing director, Mr Munawer Dhirani said yesterday that Flightlink has been flying the Dar es Salaam-Dodoma route regularly but that the government's new push to officially relocate its headquarters to Dodoma has rekindled the company's drive to introduce scheduled daily flights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,716 • Total comments across all topics: 279,850,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC