Tanzania: Carrier Starts Dar-Dodoma Daily Flights

Dar es Salaam - Flightlink will start daily scheduled flights between Dar es Salaam and Dodoma on April 1 as the general aviation firm seeks to capitalise on the government's decision to relocate its capital city. The company's managing director, Mr Munawer Dhirani said yesterday that Flightlink has been flying the Dar es Salaam-Dodoma route regularly but that the government's new push to officially relocate its headquarters to Dodoma has rekindled the company's drive to introduce scheduled daily flights.

