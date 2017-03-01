Tanzania: Be Profitable, Boost Treasu...

Tanzania: Be Profitable, Boost Treasury Coffers - PM

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has instructed parastatal organizations to form partnerships among themselves and with the private sector to implement key projects towards realization of the industry-led economy, outlined in the Second Five-Year Development Plan . Funds amounting to 107trl/- will be required to undertake the ambitious plan spanning 2016/17 - 2020/21, with the theme; "Nurturing Industrialisation for Economic Transformation and Human Development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,643 • Total comments across all topics: 279,235,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC