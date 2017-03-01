Tanzania: Be Profitable, Boost Treasury Coffers - PM

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has instructed parastatal organizations to form partnerships among themselves and with the private sector to implement key projects towards realization of the industry-led economy, outlined in the Second Five-Year Development Plan . Funds amounting to 107trl/- will be required to undertake the ambitious plan spanning 2016/17 - 2020/21, with the theme; "Nurturing Industrialisation for Economic Transformation and Human Development.

