Tanzania: 7,400 Secondary Teachers to Shift to Primary Schools

The government plans to transfer the excess 7,463 secondary school arts subjects teachers to primary schools which are facing a serious shortage. This was revealed yesterday by the deputy permanent secretary in the President's Office , Mr Benard Makali, when responding to issues raised by members of the Parliamentary Accounts Committee .

