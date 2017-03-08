Tanzania: 36 People Infected With Anthrax in Tanzania After Eating Cow
At least 36 residents of Tanzania's Northern District of Hai have contracted anthrax, an infection caused by the bacterium Bacillus anthracis, after eating the carcass of a cow, authorities said on Thursday. Reports from the area show that the victims presented themselves to the district hospital and regional referral hospital with all the symptoms of anthrax including swollen eyes, lesions on the face, hands, cheeks and fingers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC