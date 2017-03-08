Tanzania: 36 People Infected With Anthrax in Tanzania After Eating Cow

At least 36 residents of Tanzania's Northern District of Hai have contracted anthrax, an infection caused by the bacterium Bacillus anthracis, after eating the carcass of a cow, authorities said on Thursday. Reports from the area show that the victims presented themselves to the district hospital and regional referral hospital with all the symptoms of anthrax including swollen eyes, lesions on the face, hands, cheeks and fingers.

