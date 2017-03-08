Shares in Solo Oil, Aminex fall after...

Shares in Solo Oil, Aminex fall after Ntorya-2 well update

Wednesday Mar 8

Shares in Solo Oil and Aminex are down heavily after they said the Ntorya-2 appraisal well, onshore Tanzania, has been successfully flow tested and is being suspended for future gas production. "The well exceeded our pre-drill expectations for both reservoir extent and pressure," said Solo chair Neil Ritson.

