Prospector Announces Executive Management Appointments, RSU Issuances and Stock Option Grant

PROSPECTOR RESOURCES CORP. announces that it has strengthened its management team with the appointments of Mr. Tim Williams as Executive Vice President - COO, Mr. Jose Luis Martinez as Executive Vice President - Corporate Development & Strategy, Mr. Ian Dreyer as Senior Vice President - Geology and Mr. David D'Onofrio as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary.

Chicago, IL

