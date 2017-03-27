OWU prof. to research health care, te...

OWU prof. to research health care, teach in Africa

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: The Delaware Gazette

Randolph Quaye, Ph.D., associate professor of Black World Studies at Ohio Wesleyan University, has been awarded his second Fulbright Scholarship to conduct research into health care financing in East Africa and assist Tanzania's University of Dar Es Salaam with its master's degree program in public health.Quaye, who joined the Ohio Wesleyan faculty ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,874 • Total comments across all topics: 280,004,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC