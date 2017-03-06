Opel works council must be involved in PSA plans - Germany

The works council of Opel and its British Vauxhall brand must be fully involved in talks with PSA Group on how to turn around the struggling carmaker, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Monday. "The agreements must be intensively studied, especially by the representatives of the workers," Zypries said in a joint statement with the premiers of three German states where Opel has plants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.