Kibo invests in future workforce with new classrooms
Tanzania-focussed mineral exploration and development company Kibo Mining announced on Monday that its CEO had officially unveiled and handed over two newly built classrooms to the Regional Commissioner of Songwe, Tanzania, on 3 March. The AIM-traded firm said the classrooms were part of an ongoing joint programme by Kibo and the towns of Meheza and Namkukwe, directly northeast of the Mbeya Coal to Power Project in the Songwe Region in South Western Tanzania, to extend and refurbish the local schools at the respective towns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC