Kibo invests in future workforce with...

Kibo invests in future workforce with new classrooms

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Live Charts

Tanzania-focussed mineral exploration and development company Kibo Mining announced on Monday that its CEO had officially unveiled and handed over two newly built classrooms to the Regional Commissioner of Songwe, Tanzania, on 3 March. The AIM-traded firm said the classrooms were part of an ongoing joint programme by Kibo and the towns of Meheza and Namkukwe, directly northeast of the Mbeya Coal to Power Project in the Songwe Region in South Western Tanzania, to extend and refurbish the local schools at the respective towns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,867 • Total comments across all topics: 279,383,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC