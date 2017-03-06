Kibo invests in future workforce with new classrooms

Tanzania-focussed mineral exploration and development company Kibo Mining announced on Monday that its CEO had officially unveiled and handed over two newly built classrooms to the Regional Commissioner of Songwe, Tanzania, on 3 March. The AIM-traded firm said the classrooms were part of an ongoing joint programme by Kibo and the towns of Meheza and Namkukwe, directly northeast of the Mbeya Coal to Power Project in the Songwe Region in South Western Tanzania, to extend and refurbish the local schools at the respective towns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.