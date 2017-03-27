Kibo adopts diversified production strategy
Kibo Mining said on Thursday that it has decided to implement a diversified production strategy for the Mbeya Coal Mine following the results of the integrated bankable feasibility study at the Mbeya Coal to Power Project as well as latest policy changes in Tanzania. Kibo is developing a 250-350MW mouth-of-mine thermal power station, Mbeya Coal to Power Project, in its power and coal mine elements in south-western Tanzania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC