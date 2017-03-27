Kibo adopts diversified production strategy

Kibo Mining said on Thursday that it has decided to implement a diversified production strategy for the Mbeya Coal Mine following the results of the integrated bankable feasibility study at the Mbeya Coal to Power Project as well as latest policy changes in Tanzania. Kibo is developing a 250-350MW mouth-of-mine thermal power station, Mbeya Coal to Power Project, in its power and coal mine elements in south-western Tanzania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.