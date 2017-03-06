Hyatt Announces Plans for First Hyatt-Br ...

Hyatt Announces Plans for First Hyatt...

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a management agreement with SociA©tA© d'Investissement HA teliA re EPE SPA for a Hyatt Regency hotel to be located at Houari Boumediene Airport in Algiers, Algeria. The hotel, expected to open late 2018, will mark the first Hyatt-branded hotel in Algeria.

Chicago, IL

