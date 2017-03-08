Gravesend man climbs Kilimanjaro for ...

Gravesend man climbs Kilimanjaro for charity

Wednesday Mar 8

Sukhbir Sodhi from Gravesend recently completed the mammoth challenge of climbing Mount Kilimanjaro - the highest mountain in Africa - for ellenor. Sukhbir trained hard in the months leading up to his departure for Tanzania and has smashed his original goal of raising A 1000 for the charity - with his current tally at around A 1600.

Chicago, IL

