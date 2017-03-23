Finalising Kibo Mining's coal project...

Finalising Kibo Mining's coal project slower than expected

Chief executive Louis Coetzee said that the company was "very satisfied" with its progress on meeting its strategic objectives for the first quarter of 2017, although progress on finalising the Mbeya coal to power project's power purchase agreement with the Tanzanian government was "slower than we had hoped". He remained upbeat and said that in recent weeks"significant progress" had been made.

