Fearne Cotton didn't change her underwear for one week

The 35-year-old radio and television presenter has admitted she wore the same pair of knickers when she trekked up the dormant volcano in Tanzania for charity eight years ago with Alesha Dixon, Ronan Keating, former Girls Aloud band members Cheryl and Kimberley Walsh and Denise Van Outen. Alongside a picture of the blonde beauty with the fellow celebrity hikers, which she shared on her Instagram account, she wrote: "8 years ago we had just climbed Kilimanjaro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.