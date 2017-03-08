Ex-Tanzanian president Mkapa preaches innovation
Former Tanzanian president Benjamin Mkapa has appealed to higher institutions of learning in Africa to stop copying but embrace a home grown curriculum, which he says can solve Africa's problems. He made the remarks while presiding over the 6th graduation ceremony of Cavendish University Uganda in Kampala on Friday.
