Ex-Tanzanian president Mkapa preaches...

Ex-Tanzanian president Mkapa preaches innovation

22 hrs ago

Former Tanzanian president Benjamin Mkapa has appealed to higher institutions of learning in Africa to stop copying but embrace a home grown curriculum, which he says can solve Africa's problems. He made the remarks while presiding over the 6th graduation ceremony of Cavendish University Uganda in Kampala on Friday.

Chicago, IL

