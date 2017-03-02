Ericsson and Tigo partner with GSMA t...

Ericsson and Tigo partner with GSMA to connect rural Tanzania

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: TeleGeography CommsUpdate

Swedish equipment vendor Ericsson and mobile network operator Millicom Tanzania have launched the first active 3G sites as part of a infrastructure-sharing partnership geared towards connecting rural Tanzania. Based on the multi-standard Ericsson Radio System, the pilot tower sites will provide mobile broadband coverage in parts of the rural Lindi Mtwara region, a province where there was previously no connection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,945 • Total comments across all topics: 279,281,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC