Ericsson and Tigo partner with GSMA to connect rural Tanzania

Swedish equipment vendor Ericsson and mobile network operator Millicom Tanzania have launched the first active 3G sites as part of a infrastructure-sharing partnership geared towards connecting rural Tanzania. Based on the multi-standard Ericsson Radio System, the pilot tower sites will provide mobile broadband coverage in parts of the rural Lindi Mtwara region, a province where there was previously no connection.

