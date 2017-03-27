Eleisha Lord who is climbing Mount Ki...

Eleisha Lord who is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for charity

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: Ilkley Gazette

A FORMER Ilkley Grammar School student is taking on the challenge of climbing Africa's highest mountain to raise money for the charity Childreach International. Eleisha Lord, who is a current first year Geography student at the University of Salford will climb 6000m up Mount Kilimanjaro in June this year - if she can raise enough money between now and then.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ilkley Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,163 • Total comments across all topics: 279,939,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC