Dinner, entertainment to support school in Tanzania

The Taste of Tanzania, an annual celebration featuring African food and culture, is set for 6 p.m., Saturday, April 8, at Spirit of Grace/Mission of the Atonement Community Center, 7400 S.W. Scholls Ferry Road, Beaverton. This event is sponsored by local supporters of the Huruma School for Children with Disabilities in Mwanza, Tanzania.

