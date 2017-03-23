Dinner, entertainment to support school in Tanzania

The Taste of Tanzania, an annual celebration featuring African food and culture, is set for 6 p.m., Saturday, April 8, at Spirit of Grace/Mission of the Atonement Community Center, 7400 S.W. Scholls Ferry Road, Beaverton. This event is sponsored by local supporters of the Huruma School for Children with Disabilities in Mwanza, Tanzania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Beaverton Valley Times.