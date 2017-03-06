CYSTINET-Africa project aims to find new strategies against pork tapeworm infection
Infections of the human nervous system with larval stages of the pork tapeworm are the most common cause of epileptic seizures in Africa. Researchers at the Technical University of Munich have partnered with colleagues in three African countries to establish a large-scale project to fight this parasite.
