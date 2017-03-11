.com | Victims of the ruby fields

The ruby fields of Montepuez in Mozambique, already a terrain of terror thanks to police squads, have become the stage of forced removals by government security forces. These police squads are guarding the ruby fields that are majority-owned by UK-based gemstone giant Gemfields, which is a world leader in the sector and which has a 75% shareholding in a joint venture called MRM-Gemfields.

