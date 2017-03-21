Charity worker describes 'incredible'...

Charity worker describes 'incredible' experience of climbing one of the world's tallest mountains

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bournemouth Echo

Jenny Pearce - far right - climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in aid of Dorset disability charity Diverse Abilities. Pictured with two fellow team members A CHARITY worker has returned to her home comforts after scaling the heights of the world's second tallest mountain to raise money for disabled children and adults.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bournemouth Echo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,424 • Total comments across all topics: 279,714,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC