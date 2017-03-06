BRIEF-Theratechnologies buys commercial rights to Ibalizumab in...

BRIEF-Theratechnologies buys commerci...

* Zloty, forint ease, near psychological lines * Hungarian central banker responsibility cuts cause worry * Poland's biggest lender PKO earnings jump less than expected By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 6 Hungary's forint eased on Monday after the central bank further reduced the responsibilities of Deputy Governor Marton Nagy, and Poland's zloty again retreated behind a psychological line at 4.3 against the euro.

