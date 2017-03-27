Black Starlets primed to play Tanzani...

Black Starlets primed to play Tanzania in Der Es Salaam

Read more: GhanaSoccerNet.com

Ghana's Under-17 male team will finally get an opportunity to test their readiness for the Africa Youth Championship with a friendly against Tanzania later this month. The Black Starlets will leave the shores of Ghana this Friday, March 31st, for Dar Es Salaam to slug it out with their counterparts.

