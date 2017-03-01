Alison takes on Africa's Mt Kilimanjaro

Alison takes on Africa's Mt Kilimanjaro

A BURNESIDE woman is to climb Africa's highest mountain to raise A 6,000 for a South Lakeland mental health charity. Alison Faulconbridge flew out to Tanzania last week before embarking on an arduous eight-day trek up the 4,900-metre hight Mount Kilimanjaro.

