Africa: Private Investors From China Expanding African Beachhead

Unlike two decades ago, when Africa was dominated by Western investors - perhaps due to the ties forged in colonial times - today many Asian countries, led by China, have muscled their way into the continent and are thriving. In many parts of Africa, the wide range of up-and-coming Chinese businesses, from manufacturers of food products, textiles and shoes to restaurants, tour firms, wholesale and retail centers, have become an everyday sight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.