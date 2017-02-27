Africa: Private Investors From China ...

Africa: Private Investors From China Expanding African Beachhead

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Unlike two decades ago, when Africa was dominated by Western investors - perhaps due to the ties forged in colonial times - today many Asian countries, led by China, have muscled their way into the continent and are thriving. In many parts of Africa, the wide range of up-and-coming Chinese businesses, from manufacturers of food products, textiles and shoes to restaurants, tour firms, wholesale and retail centers, have become an everyday sight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,763 • Total comments across all topics: 279,224,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC