Africa: Private Investors From China Expanding African Beachhead
Unlike two decades ago, when Africa was dominated by Western investors - perhaps due to the ties forged in colonial times - today many Asian countries, led by China, have muscled their way into the continent and are thriving. In many parts of Africa, the wide range of up-and-coming Chinese businesses, from manufacturers of food products, textiles and shoes to restaurants, tour firms, wholesale and retail centers, have become an everyday sight.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
