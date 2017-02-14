Town estate agent's climb to roof of ...

Town estate agent's climb to roof of Africa

Sarka Naivertova, director of Distinct Estate Agents, climbed to the top of the 5,895 metre tall Mount Kilimanjaro, in Tanzania, to raise money for Banbury Young Homelessness Project . It was also a personal challenge for Miss Naivertova, who wanted to prove to herself she could climb the peak.

Chicago, IL

