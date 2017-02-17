Tanzanian start-up turns urban waste ...

Tanzanian start-up turns urban waste into "plastic lumber"

Friday Feb 17 Read more: Reuters

A young Tanzanian entrepreneur is turning the country's mounting plastic waste into "lumber" to help meet demand for housing in its growing cities, in an effort to reduce depletion of forests. Christian Mwijage decided he could tackle those problems in one go - by turning discarded plastic bottles into building materials that can be used instead of wood.

Chicago, IL

