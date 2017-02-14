Tanzanian couple jailed for 20 years for smuggling ivory
A Tanzanian court has sentenced a couple to 20 years imprisonment after it had convicted them last week on smuggling ivory valued at 1.1 million US dollars. The Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam jailed the couple -- Peter Kabi and Leonidia Kabi -- on Monday after it was satisfied with evidence adduced by the prosecution that convicted the couple to the offence.
